The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a major crash involving a single vehicle.
The crash happened at 12:24 a.m. in the 3500 block of East Simcoe Street, according to a statement from the police department.
Officers learned of the crash at 7 a.m. Saturday, when a Simcoe Street resident called about a demolished vehicle in their yard.
Preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a 1993 red and white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on East Simcoe Street. For unknown reasons, the pickup truck left the roadway, striking several trees, and rolled over twice before landing in the resident's yard.
The driver was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead on the scene.