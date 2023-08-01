The Ville Platte deputy city marshal who was shot and killed while serving a warrant Monday night has been identified.
Ville Platte Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams identified the deceased law enforcement officer as deputy marshal Barry Giglio. Giglio was shot and killed during an incident in the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Louisiana State Police said.
Williams said Giglio was assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office in serving a warrant at a residence when the shooting occurred. Giglio and a civilian were killed and two others, including another law enforcement officer, were critically injured. Williams said more information is being developed as investigators determine exactly what happened Monday night.
“This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make each and every day when they put on their uniform and badge, not knowing if they’ll come home to their families at the end of each day. Deputy Marshal Giglio’s ultimate sacrifice in service of his community will never be forgotten,” Williams said in a statement.
Williams, 38, said he can’t remember anything like this happening in the city in his memory. He said local elected officials and law enforcement will be working together and using all available resources to curb violence in the city.
“In closing, life is a precious gift that God affords us daily and should not be taken for granted. The posture for our city must always be prayer, not just as a response, but prayer as a defense. We as a community have to pray in a way that dismantles these systems,” the Ville Platte mayor said in his statement.