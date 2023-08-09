Starting and lower-ranking Lafayette Police officers may see more money in their paychecks as early as September.
The Lafayette City Council approved a pay plan Tuesday that, if given final approval in two weeks, would increase starting pay from $40,000 a year to $47,000 a year for city police officers.
The increase would only be for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends Oct. 31.
The council is expected to consider extending the pay hike into the 2023-24 fiscal year during budget talks which begin Aug. 10.
“We’re facing an imminent threat with retention and recruiting,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.
Lafayette is losing new officers, he said, to other municipalities and the Louisiana State Police, where starting pay is $53,000 a year.
“Fifty thousand should be our goal,” Guillory added. But the city can’t afford that at this time, he said.
The pay hike would go to patrol officers, corporals and senior corporals. LPD officers with the rank of sergeant and above will receive an annual 2% raise.
Guillory said in a year or two he would like the council to consider increasing pay for the upper ranks of the department, too.
“We’re not fiscally there yet,” he said.
If officers remain with the police department, Councilwoman Nanette Cook said, their pay increases to equal or exceed other police department pay.
The pay raise, effective Sept. 3, will cost the city $265,538 for September and October.
The recurring annual cost of the raise, if approved in the 2023-24 budget, would be more than $1.6 million.