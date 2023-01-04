A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy has been arrested after complaints of sexual battery.
Deputies responded to a bar in Eunice on Sunday after complaints about a disturbance, according t a statement from Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
When deputies arrived at the bar, they learned there were several complaints of sexual battery, simple battery and domestic violence from several woman against Joshua Courville, who is a an SLPSO deputy.
One of the women said Courville approached her and grabbed her on her rear, then touched her inappropriately elsewhere on her body, according to the statement. She then pushed Courville away, and walked away. Courville then followed her and grabbed her again, then pushed her into other people at the bar.
When the woman then decided to leave the bar, Courville followed her outside, according to the statement. After the victim told Courville to leave her alone, he allegedly struck the victim in the face with his fist.
The woman said she then pushed Courville against the wall and took his keys, saying he was too impaired to drive.
Courville then slept in his truck, according to witnesses.
When his ex-wife went to check on him, Courville allegedly attacked her and pushed her to the ground, punching her in the face.
With help from others in the bar, SLPSO says, she fended off Courville and placed him back into his truck where he fell asleep until deputies were called and arrived.
When interviewed by deputies, Courville said he had no recollection of the incidents.The incidents were recorded on the bar’s security system, according to SLPSO.
Courville was arrested without incident and placed on leave from his duties at the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of an internal review by supervisors. He has since resigned.
“One of the most disturbing aspects of a police administrator’s job is when one of your own deputies violates the law and is arrested," Guidroz said Wednesday.
“Joshua John Courville was a fine deputy with an impeccable work record. However, I will not tolerate this type of behavior with any of our employees, especially when they raise their hands to hit and strike a female. I will take swift action after the facts have been gathered and reported to me.”