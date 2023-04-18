On Friday, a St. Landry Parish jury convicted a man of manslaughter in a 2019 Eunice shooting.
Demyron Skinner was convicted in the death of 21-year-old De'Omaante Frank on Nov. 4, 2019. Frank was fatally shot in the 800 block of East Maple Avenue near the road’s intersection with South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Frank later died at Acadian Medical Center, the Eunice Police Department reported at the time.
“Dee’s presence was always warm, and his smile was contagious. His heart was mighty as a lion and pure as gold. Because he grew up surrounded by love, he became a wonderful father, son, brother, grandson, companion, cousin and a real friend. To know him was to love him,” Frank’s obituary said.
Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Skinner is scheduled for sentencing on April 27, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a statement.