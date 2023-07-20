A St. Landry Parish man who claimed to be a sovereign citizen was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening the parish president and shooting a tow truck driver.
Robert Clifton Tanner, 55, was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of criminal property damage and improper telephone communications. He was arrested outside of his Bayou Jack Road home after a short standoff with a SWAT team.
“We arrived about 7:00 (p.m.) and set up a perimeter around his home,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. "We invited him out and he refused so after attempting to negotiate with him for about 40 minutes we busted the door in.”
Prior to Tanner’s arrest, authorities say he threatened Parish President Jessie Bellard. On July 13, Tanner went to the courthouse wanting to enter a public meeting. He was refused entry because he would not go through metal detectors. Bellard said is unsure if Tanner had a weapon when attempting to enter the courthouse.
When Tanner arrived at the courthouse, he began telling officers and officials that he was their superior and that he should be respected, Bellard said.
On Friday, he called Bellard and issued threats.
“He threatened to come get him and his boys to get me at my house and here at the courthouse.” Bellard said. “It is not uncommon for people to get mad at the government but when he allegedly shot the person Sunday night…that’s when we filed the complaint.”
Tanner is facing additional charges with Opelousas Police Department, Bellard said. Those additional charges are not known at the moment but will be updated.
The violence began over the weekend when a tow truck driver attempted to repossess Tanner’s vehicle in northern St. Landry Parish near Plaucheville, Guidroz said. During the altercation, Tanner's bullets struck the driver twice, along with an occupied church and home. Church attendants and the homeowners were not harmed, according to reports.
“[The tow truck driver] hooked up the car and was leaving. He was chased by Robert Tanner and shots were fired by Tanner. He struck the driver twice,” Guidroz said.
The tow operator is in stable condition, Guidroz said, after driving to the hospital. Another worker was with the driver and was unharmed. Tanner used a rifle to attack the driver.
“Robert Tanner is a sovereign citizen. He was angry that someone had the audacity to go to his property and take his vehicle. He does understand the law but does not abide by it,” Guidroz said.
In another news report, Guidroz called Tanner a domestic terrorist. But Guidroz said he is not in contact with the FBI, and for now, Tanner is not facing terrorism charges.
“I was labeling him as a domestic neighborhood terrorist because of the things that he does. People are scared of him,” Guidroz said.
Bellard said he has contacted the FBI regarding Tanner. He said the FBI and state police were already aware of Tanner, who has had run-ins with the law in the past, serving time in Hawaii and Utah, and other prisons, according to Guidroz.
Extra security was added to the courthouse after Tanner shot the tow driver. Bellard has not posted security at his own home, he said. Tanner’s bond hearing will be Friday and is being held at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff jail.
“I want the community to know that we take the precautions necessary to protect the courthouse and the people that come in and do business in the courthouse,” Bellard said, “this is the reason we post law enforcement officers as our security.”