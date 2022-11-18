A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354.
Troopers determined Luke Tripkovich, 36, of Breaux Bridge, was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup west on La. 94 when he steered into eastbound traffic, struck the rear axle of a 2022 Freightliner box truck and then hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling behind the box truck, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
After the collision, the box truck swung into the westbound lane and struck a Honda Civic driven by 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville. Rossyoin had been driving behind Tripkovich. The box truck and her Honda Civic then ran off the road and crashed into the ditch on the north side of the highway, the trooper said.
All four drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Rossyoin was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the box truck and the Nissan Rogue were not injured and both were tested and showed no signs of impairment, Gossen said.
Tripkovich was tested and impairment was detected. A toxicology sample was taken and was sent off to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The 36-year-old was medically cleared at a local hospital and then booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on counts of vehicular homicide, driving under a suspended license and careless operation, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.