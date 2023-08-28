A St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after an incident at a Catahoula area business on Thursday night.
Sheriff Becket Breaux said in a statement the department received a complaint that a physical disturbance happened at a business in the 4600 block of Catahoula Highway on Thursday night. Deputies determined off-duty St. Martin Parish Correctional deputy Myra Horton, 30, of St. Martinville, and others were engaged in a “physical disturbance” that left the complainant injured.
The correctional deputy was fired on Saturday and an arrest warrant was secured for her on Sunday, the sheriff said. She turned herself over to deputies and was subsequently booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on counts of second-degree battery and riot.
“Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are sworn to uphold the law and are held to a higher standard. This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Breaux said in the statement.
Additional arrests in the case are pending.