The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has become one of five sheriff’s offices in Louisiana to be accredited by CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.
Earning the accreditation was a top priority for Sheriff Becket Breaux when he took office in July 2020. Accreditation was granted in November.
CALEA member agencies voluntarily meet a set of professional standards covering areas like having comprehensive written policies, engaging with the community and using reports and data to make informed policing decisions.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office was previously accredited through CALEA, but that recognition lapsed in 2005 and was never reestablished, Breaux and his staff said.
The certification was granted Nov. 19, when Breaux and a team from the sheriff’s office traveled to St. Louis, Missouri for CALEA’s fall conference and were interviewed by a panel of two sheriffs, a university professor and a judge.
St. Martin joins the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in earning the law enforcement accreditation. Four Louisiana police departments and two university police departments are also CALEA certified, including the Lafayette Police Department.
Breaux said the CALEA accreditation signals that the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is a capable agency and is committed to “a gold standard.” The sheriff said the CALEA mark of approval shows the agency is committed to transparency because following the organization’s standards requires thorough reporting and accounting of their decisions and actions.
“There’s checks and balances across the board,” Breaux said. “From the arrests we make, the investigations we do, just about everything.”
“It ensures that the things that you’re doing are proper and correct. It goes from social media all the way across the board to the jail – everything we do has to meet that standard. If we don’t, we have to explain why, and every year there’s the possibility we lose CALEA,” he said.
Sgt. Brailyn Abshire, the agency’s CALEA coordinator, said the process toward accreditation usually takes four years to complete. St. Martin was able to execute the process in two years because some of the foundation of CALEA’s principles and policies still lingered from the agency’s long-ago accreditation, speeding the adjustment process, she said.
The agency spent hours every week reviewing the organization’s roughly 150 standards, comparing them against the sheriff’s office’s existing policies and rebuilding policies that didn’t comply with CALEA’s direction, Abshire said.
The entire department was then trained in the policy changes, she said.
Abshire said the CALEA standards help keep the department in line with current professional best practices and ensure the agency continues to evolve as policing evolves.
She used use of force as an example. Use of force has been a fraught area for many departments nationwide and for the public they serve; under the CALEA standards, the sheriff’s office has clear parameters outlining use of force and a framework to evaluate a use-of-force incident. Those guidelines are used by agencies around the country and are subject to re-evaluation.
“If CALEA is evolving, we’re forced to evolve with them if we want to stay accredited. They can’t change something on their end and we just say, ‘Well we’re not going to comply with that.’ We have to stay in compliance with those changes. The changes come from life events that happen in the public where they see, yes, this should be changed because this happened,” Abshire said.