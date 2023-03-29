Judy Boudreaux knows the power a phone call has to change a person’s day.
Boudreaux, a deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, is the lead caller for the sheriff’s office’s Courtesy Call program, a wellness check-in program for elderly residents who are homebound or don’t have nearby family to ensure their welfare and provide a sense of community support.
Every day, Monday through Friday, Boudreaux runs down the 27 names on her call list, offering the elderly residents on the other end of the line warmth, “honeys” and “baby’s” and, for the Cajun French speakers, a fluent conversation partner.
On the weekends, the call list rotates between Boudreaux, Deputy William Green and Deputy Mona Calais, all under the umbrella of the sheriff’s office’s public affairs division. Capt. Ginny Higgins, who heads the team, said the program has existed for several years in different iterations; previously, the program was administered by the dispatch team and other times it was automated.
Boudreaux, Calais and Green said whether the call is a quick one-minute check-in or a longer 15-minute chat, it’s valued. For some, it may be their only human interaction for the day.
“Some of them have expressed to me that they just like that somebody takes the time to talk to them. Especially the ones that live by themselves. They say, ‘I don’t care what it is we talk about. I just like it when y’all call,’” Green said.
Topics on the calls range from their day-to-day activities to what they’re eating to stories about their lives, like time spent in the military. Many have medical needs and will talk about their doctor’s appointments and procedures, they said.
The residents span the parish. The eldest on the daily call list is currently 100 years old, Boudreaux said, and some are caring for a spouse suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
“We talk about their day-to-day activities and what they’re going to do, and they’re so impressed when we can remember their schedule and what they’re going to do. They want to share everything with us,” Calais said.
If a resident doesn’t answer the phone, the team will give time for a return call. If they’re unable to reach the resident, they’ll reach out to their emergency contact. If the emergency contact, usually a family member, is unable to reach them or cannot get to the home, they will send a deputy to check on the person, they said.
The trio said it’s not just the elderly residents who value the program. The group has become close with many of their clients’ families and said they feel like an extension of the family. It’s a gratifying and priceless experience, Calais said.
“I know for me it’s wonderful. This is what I’ve always wanted to do, is take care of the elderly,” Boudreaux said.
The team’s care goes beyond a daily phone call. Several times a month, Boudreaux takes a section of the parish and visits all of her clients in that area. Seeing them in their home allows her to make a more holistic assessment of how they’re faring, and allows her to ensure they’re safe in a way that can’t be fully gauged over the phone, she said.
The trio said they also serve as a resource hub for their courtesy call members.
The team has connected residents on the list to mobility aids like ramps and wheelchairs, and has secured nonprofit support with partners such as Catholic Charities to make needed home improvements like replacing aged or faulty wiring that is causing a safety hazard, they said.
The call list also has utility during emergencies. When a flood event is expected or a hurricane is approaching, the parish emergency operations team is given a copy of the call list and the elderly residents are contacted to ensure they have a means of evacuating or, if they’re staying, that they have necessary medicine and supplies and are aware of the risks, Higgins said.