The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomed local leaders and the public into its new $3.85 million enforcement complex on Wednesday.
The 18,324 square-foot facility will allow sheriff’s office employees previously scattered across four offices around the parish to convene in a central location, Sheriff Becket Breaux said at the building’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new complex is located next door to the department’s existing maintenance and 911 communications facilities at 4870 N. Main Highway between Breaux Bridge and Parks, and includes office space for patrol, the criminal investigations department, intel, IT, forensic investigations, public affairs, street crimes and narcotics, he said.
There are also meeting spaces for advocates with partner agency Chez Hope, a family violence crisis center and shelter serving abuse victims in Assumption, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, where residents in domestic abuse settings can seek help, Breaux said.
The goal of moving to the new complex is to improve communication across the agency and make collaboration more efficient, he said.
"Before when you wanted something, you had to go to the detectives. If you wanted to get a subpoena, you had to go to St. Martinville. If you wanted to get information on narcotics, you had to go to another location. It was an inconvenience to public service and this serves the public far beyond what we could imagine,” the sheriff said.
Breaux said he plans to split his time during the week between the enforcement complex and the department’s main offices and corrections facility in St. Martinville to remain in convenient reach of residents in both upper and lower St. Martin.
The sheriff initially laid out an eight-year plan to fund and construct the facility, but the agency was able to complete the project in three years after budget streamlining led to a surplus that was used for the project.
"It’s one of my proudest moments,” Breaux said about getting to see the facility in use.
Capt. Kenneth Sonnier, the agency’s assistant warden, and Capt. Ginny Higgins, the office’s public affairs commander, said one of the new facility’s strengths is the added space for all departments.
Detectives in the criminal investigations division now have two-person offices, rather than three to four detectives squeezed into a space, as well as more general work space areas for detectives, patrol and specialized departments. There’s also more evidence processing space for detectives to process multiple items from large scenes like homicides, they said.
Sgt. Dina Theriot, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office’s forensic detective, said she’s able to process and analyze more phones, computers and other devices at one time with the enhanced space in the technology lab and the added computer banks, which can each run a different software program simultaneously.
More capacity means Theriot can more efficiently process digital evidence, which helps move investigations and prosecution of cases along more quickly, she said.
"We can do more evidence in a more timely manner, where before it was harder because you had to wait for a computer to do something because you didn’t want to overwhelm the computer and cause it to crash,” Theriot said.