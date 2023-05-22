A St. Martinville woman was killed after driving into a bayou on Sunday.
Connie Bourque, 56, of St. Martinville, was driving in a Hyundai Sonata east on La. 352 when she ran off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons and entered a large bayou south of the highway. Her body was found when emergency crews recovered the submerged vehicle, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Bayou Mercier Road in St. Martin Parish.
Bourque was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A proper blood sample for toxicology testing was unable to be obtained because of Bourque’s exposure to the elements, Gossen said.
Before her fatal crash, the 56-year-old had been reported missing after last being seen around 6 p.m. Friday.