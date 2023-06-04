A Henderson woman died as the result of a one-car crash in St. Landry Parish on Sunday afternoon.
Melissa A. DeJean, 55, died when her 2022 Buick Encore left the roadway for an unknown reason while traveling north on LA 71 just north of LA 361, state police said.
The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and entered a ditch before striking an embankment and overturning, police said. DeJean, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.