St. Thomas More Catholic High School fired an assistant coach after the person was arrested by federal agents, according to an email sent to staff and parents Monday.
In the email sent from Principal Martin Cannon and Chancellor Fr. Michael Russo to students' families and faculty Monday afternoon, the school leaders told stakeholders that federal agents informed the school that a teacher hired for the upcoming school year had been arrested. The arrest makes the teacher ineligible for employment, the email said.
The teacher’s name and the charges were not shared in the email.
The school leaders said they were “not at liberty to discuss the details” but that all hiring protocols had been followed and all background checks were passed and returned “positive reviews by former school administrators and coaches.”
“Since this individual was hired after the last day of school, there was no academic instructional time with students. Furthermore, all assistant coaching responsibilities over the summer were always under the direct observation and supervision of the STM coaching staff, with no complaints, concerns, or incidents reported,” the email said.
This is the second time this year a St. Thomas More educator has been fired in relation to a federal criminal investigation.
In April, math teacher and coach Jacob de la Paz was fired after a video circled online allegedly showing him request that a minor he was tutoring send him a sexual video.
Agent Parker Dippel with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a May hearing that agents confirmed the existence of the video and interviewed the victim, who told investigators she met de la Paz while he was working as a teacher and coach at North Vermilion High School.
The teen confirmed she sent the 33-year-old a sexual video, and a second video was discovered showing a man masturbating in what investigators said was a match for de la Paz’s bedroom after a search of his home, Dippel said.
De la Paz was indicted on a charge of attempted production of child pornography in May.
Last week the former educator’s attorney requested he be transported from St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he’s being held, for a psychological evaluation, but that request was later rescinded, according to court records.
This is a developing story.