A Starks man who was arrested in a weekend shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl playing a game of hide and seek with her friends has admitted the teen and her friends were running away when he fired his weapon toward them.
Authorities were called to a home in Starks early Sunday morning after reports of gunshots. A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound the the back of the head, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
When detectives spoke with the property owner, David V. Doyle, 58, Starks, he said he observed shadows outside his home, at which time he went inside and retrieved his firearm, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
"He then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl," according to the statement.
Doyle was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery; four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is still pending.