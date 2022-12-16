A man killed at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Berwick on Monday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after taking a deputy’s weapon during a struggle, Louisiana State Police investigators said in a Friday statement.
Investigators said evidence shows that 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy at the courthouse had a struggle when Williams, who was an in-custody inmate, was escorted to the courthouse for an appearance Monday. During the struggle Williams gained control of the deputy’s handgun, State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Williams then shot himself in the head. The 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, he said.
The investigation into Williams’ death remains open and once completed will be turned over to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office for review, the statement said.