The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred about 4 a.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 13 at Junction Road in Evangeline Parish.
At least one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.
Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.
In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.