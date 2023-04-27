The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint against an Acadiana teacher and coach after a video circulated on social media that allegedly shows him saying sexually suggestive things to someone he says he tutors.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to KATC that it is investigating a complaint against the teacher.
The man was a teacher and coach at St. Thomas More Catholic High School but was fired this week, according to a letter STM parents said was sent to them Thursday morning by Chancellor Rev. Michael J. Russo.
“We can also confirm that we have no reports, evidence or reason to believe that (he) engaged in any type of inappropriate behavior or misconduct with any students at STM,” Russo said in the email.
“I assure you that the school is handling this situation in accord with proper legal procedures and diocesan policies” Russo added in his email. “As always, I ask for your continued trust of our efforts as STM continues to strive for excellence in the formation of the mind, body and soul, staying rooted in our mission to form disciples according to Gospel truths and values. “
The Acadiana Advocate is not naming the teacher because formal charges have not pressed against him. The Advocate also has reached out to STM and the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette and did not receive a comment in time for publication.
When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, the teacher declined to comment at this time.
Russo said in the email that “due diligence” is done when a teacher is hired and that the now-terminated teacher came high recommended. Russo also said the teacher passed a background check in Vermilion Parish and for STM.
“He was also safe environment trained. STM was made aware, up-front by (the teacher), of an isolated and imprudent infraction in his past. Having passed a probation period and performing well (and without further incident) in his previous teaching position, (the teacher) was offered a position at STM and, again, proved to be exceedingly effective as both a teacher and a coach,” Russo said in the email.
The teacher was previously employed at a school in Arkansas where the State Board of Education found he was forced to resign in 2017 after text messages between him and a high school junior showed they “discussed the potential of a relationship” after the student graduated.
There were more than 600 pages of texts between the two and the teacher allegedly told the student they had to protect each other and that he loved the student.
The teacher’s attorney argued during an Ethics Hearing appeal in July 2019 that the teacher should be placed on probation with training. He was originally facing a licenses suspension for five years and a $500 fine.
“Here, there is no question that his conduct is all revealed in the texts – but that’s the good thing. There was nothing,” his lawyer said according to transcripts. “And it was clear from the texts that he wanted the relationship to wait, which is the appropriate response.”
An ethics board member said at the time the teacher broke the trust of parents but “we all fall short and we all need grace.”
The teacher was eventually placed on a three-year probation and given a $250 fine and required to take a code of ethics training.