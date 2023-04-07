Lafayette police and fire officials responded to a fire Thursday at The Edge apartment complex on North Bertrand Drive.
Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews arrived just after 7:30 p.m.; a number of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while others evacuated the surrounding units.
He said no one was injured, but at least 12 apartment homes were evacuated, and the tenants displaced.
Trahan said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
