The Lafayette Police Department was contacted Friday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi regarding a man in their custody for unrelated crimes who was a suspect in a Lafayette homicide.
The man, 40-year-old Justin Lee Webber, provided details to Harrison County deputies that he had committed a homicide at a residence in Lafayette, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
Subsequently, Lafayette Police Department conducted a welfare check at the residence, which was located in the 200 block of Leonie Street.
Upon arrival, officers found evidence that a homicide did occur. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randall Duplechin.
Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Webber on one count of first-degree murder.
Webber has been booked into the Harrison County jail pending extradition back to Lafayette.
This incident is currently under investigation.