A Maurice man was arrested in a Sunday night drive-by shooting after Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot at another man in an escalation of previous arguments.
Deputies responded to McDonald Road in Maurice around 10:10 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. The victim was on scene and told deputies that Cory Verret of Maurice fired several shots at him from the back of a black GMC Yukon after the two men passed one another on the road. The victim said he and Verret had recently argued, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Fresh pistol casings were collected from the roadway. After securing a search warrant for Verret’s vehicle and home, a pistol was recovered, the sheriff’s office said.
Verret was arrested on a count each of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal discharge of a firearm and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.