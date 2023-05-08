One person was arrested after a threat was made against Paul Breaux Middle School.
The Lafayette Parish School System received information about a threat circulating on social media Sunday night that targeted Paul Breaux Middle School, and the source of the threat was identified and arrested, the school district said in a statement.
The identity of the suspect and the arresting charge were not released by the district. The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to local law enforcement for more information.
As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers and administrative staff are on campus at the middle school Monday, the district said.