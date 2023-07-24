A 38-year-old Houston man has been arrested in a 2012 cold case murder in Abbeville.
In April 2012, Rita Jordan was babysitting her great grandson at her home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone entered her home and stabbed her to death, Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy said.
Hardy said investigators were reviewing the cold case when new evidence led to a breakthrough on a potential suspect. After identifying 38-year-old Ledario Green of Houston as the probable perpetrator, the department sought assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service to locate Green, whose exact whereabouts were unknown, the chief said.
Green was arrested by marshals Wednesday on felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion and extortion tied to a 2018 case, Hardy said. He was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Jordan’s homicide on Thursday, after officers transported him from the Harris County Jail in Houston to Abbeville.
"We wanted to find him and not start the time on this last charge until he was apprehended because we had no location for him. We had to search for him,” Hardy said.
The police chief said the department is continuing to investigate Jordan’s case and is waiting to release more information about the evidence that sparked Green’s arrest.
Anyone with information about Jordan’s death is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511 or the department’s tip line at 337-892-6777. Callers can remain anonymous.
Green’s bond on the second-degree murder charge was set at $750,000 after an initial appearance before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Laurie Hulin. His total bond amount for the four combined felony charges is $950,000, the police department said in a statement.