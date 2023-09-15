U.S. Marshals. along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office, have made an arrest in connection to the death of Youngsville teen Javion Batiste, the sheriff's office confirmed.
Jody W. Vital, 19, of Broussard was arrested Wednesday afternoon in New Iberia by U.S Marshals. He is charged with second degree murder, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
Vital was arrested on additional warrants with the Broussard Police Department and New Iberia Police Department, the sheriff office said. They would not comment on what those additional warrants were for.
Vital bond is set at $3,000,000. The investigation is ongoing.
The body of 18-year-old Batiste body was found in sugarcane field near the 400 block of Landry Road in Iberia Parish on July 21. A week prior Batiste was declared missing after he left his Youngsville area home to visit a friend in the New Iberia area, a social media post by Batiste's mother, Nichole Jagneaux said.
He never returned and his vehicle was found abandoned in a cane field near Cobb St. and St. Jude Avenue on July 17.