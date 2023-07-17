A suspect has been arrested after a 62-year-old Lafayette man was gunned down in front of his home on Railroad Street Saturday.
Jeremy Tyler, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Tyler is accused of shooting two people outside a residence in the 100 block of Railroad Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
When Lafayette police officers arrived on scene, they found 62-year-old Cleveland Stiner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began life saving measures, but Stiner died from his injuries, Green said.
The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for care. The victim has since been released, she said.
Editor's note: The Lafayette Police Department initially stated Mr. Stiner's last name as Siner. The story has been updated to reflect the correction.