A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 41-year-old pedestrian in Youngsville, KATC reports.
Youngsville police officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 2400 block of E. Milton Avenue and found a man lying in a ditch and showing no signs of life Saturday morning. Officers determined the victim, 41-year-old Dustin Joseph Johnson, was struck by a vehicle and thrown into the ditch facedown, Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.
Investigators developed a suspect vehicle from evidence found at the scene and located the driver, 39-year-old Benjamin Mathew Decuir, at his home. Decuir told officers he struck an unknown object in the roadway and stopped, but could not find evidence of what he’d hit. He then left the scene without reporting the accident, the chief said.
Decuir was arrested on a count of felony hit-and-run. Lafayette Parish Correctional Center booking records show that Decuir was booked into the jail Saturday evening.