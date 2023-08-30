A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Aug. 22, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Investigators and partners with the U.S. Marshal’s Office’s Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 28-year-old Johntay Hamilton of Lafayette on counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday. Hamilton was subsequently booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Hamilton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Deniro Broussard in the 100 block of Shirley Picard Drive while the teen was walking with a family member. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Green said.
Investigators determined Hamilton approached Broussard and the two were having a conversation when the 28-year-old is accused of drawing a firearm, shooting Broussard and fleeing the scene on foot.