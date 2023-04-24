An Opelousas man was convicted of second-degree murder in a fatal December 2020 shooting after a four-day jury trial.
On Saturday, jurors found 29-year-old Eddie Stagg Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Darrell Wheeler Jr. The verdict came after four days of trial proceedings, St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a statement.
On Dec. 19, 2020, Wheeler was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in the 600 block of Patsy Street in Opelousas. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m., the Opelousas Police Department said.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Stagg shot Wheeler while he sat in his parked vehicle and then fired upon a second victim, Cleveland Roberts, who was standing in the front yard of his residence. The 29-year-old was also found guilty of attempted second-degree murder for firing on Roberts and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Pitre said.
Stagg will be sentenced Thursday before 27th Judicial District Court Judge Jason Mason. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.