A Lafayette man accused in a Saturday shooting that left a toddler dead and four others injured, including two Lafayette police officers, was barred from possessing a firearm after a 2015 felony conviction.
On Thursday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office announced 31-year-old John Nicholas was arrested on first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies in connection with Saturday’s shooting.
Nicholas had been hospitalized because of injuries sustained when an officer returned fire during the Saturday incident in the 100 block of South General Marshall Street, law enforcement officials said.
Officers were responding to a fight when officials say Nicholas opened fire, striking two officers. Two children and an elderly woman were also struck and one of the children, 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian, died from her injuries.
Court records show Nicholas was barred under Louisiana law from possessing a firearm following a set of 2013 arrests and a subsequent 2015 plea deal.
Nicholas was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in one case and illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm in a second. He later pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage to property and the two gun charges in a combined plea deal, court records show.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the three charges.
Louisiana law considers aggravated criminal damage to property a crime of violence and bars offenders from possessing a firearm after release.
In March, Nicholas was arrested on outstanding warrants for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a protective order related to a September incident, Lafayette Parish Correctional Center arrest logs show. The 31-year-old was charged with the offenses in court Monday.
Nicholas also had a previous domestic violence arrest.
In July 2022, the Lafayette man was arrested on a count of battery of a dating partner, which resulted in a Gwen’s Law hearing at which Nicholas was ordered to surrender any firearms. He indicated on the surrender form he did not possess firearms. He pleaded no contest to the battery charge in Lafayette City Court and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but four days suspended, and two years of probation, court records show.
The battery arrest prompted a protective order for Nicholas’s dating partner.
Staff writer Ashley White contributed to this report.