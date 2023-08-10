+22 Photos: Family, community mourns Lafayette toddler slain in shooting that injured officers, others Family and community members gathered for a memorial and candlelight service for 19-month-old Kaci Giselle Cyprian on Wednesday, August 9, 202…

Court records show Nicholas was barred under Louisiana law from possessing a firearm following a set of 2013 arrests and a subsequent 2015 plea deal.

Nicholas was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in one case and illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm in a second. He later pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage to property and the two gun charges in a combined plea deal, court records show.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the three charges.

Louisiana law considers aggravated criminal damage to property a crime of violence and bars offenders from possessing a firearm after release.