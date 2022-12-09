An accused home invader shot and killed at an Iberia Parish home on Tuesday has been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
The coroner said the man shot and killed was 35-year-old Jeremy Butler. A physical address for Butler was unknown.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a home invasion in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Butler’s body inside the home. Investigators determined Butler and two additional suspects entered the home and Butler fired at the homeowner, who returned fire and fatally struck the 35-year-old, the department said in a statement.
The two other suspects fled the home and are wanted, the sheriff’s office said.