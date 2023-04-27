A St. Landry Parish grand jury on Thursday indicted two suspects in separate homicide cases.
Jason Paul Laday was indicted on a count of second-degree murder and a count of felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 34-year-old Harrison Bordenave at the Anytime Fitness in the 1500 block of S. Union Street on the morning of Feb. 28.
Laday is accused of entering the gym, after being barred from entering the premises if Bordenave were already present after a previous disagreement, and shooting the 34-year-old with a .38 caliber revolver after a verbal exchange, St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a statement.
The 34-year-old was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, per his obituary.
“He was a talented artist, whose canvas was most often things he encountered in nature. Harrison loved to cook, and he was a gifted wordsmith, an ardent student of all things spiritual and an exceptionally skilled soccer player, specifically an athlete, generally. His love of family and all living beings was surpassed only by his love for God,” Bordenave’s obituary said.
The grand jury also indicted 17-year-old Sa'davian George on a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Roderick Aaron, Jr. on March 27.
George is accused of shooting Aaron during a drive-by at the intersection of East Franklin and South Union streets, near Benny’s Supermarket. Pitre said in a statement that police investigators collected 21 .223 caliber casings at the crime scene.