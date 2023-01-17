A 17-year-old was arrested after a bomb threat was made against Lafayette High School on Tuesday.
The school was evacuated Tuesday morning and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department’s bomb dog was brought in to assist officers in a sweep of the campus after a bomb threat was made. The school was cleared of danger at 10:20 a.m. and students and faculty were allowed to return to campus, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on a count of terrorizing in the case and was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.