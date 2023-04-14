A 17-year-old was arrested on April 5 for shooting two people, one victim a child under age 12, in the Opelousas area in February 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
On Feb. 9, 2022, an adult and child under age 12 were shot in the face and shoulder at a home in the 100 block of Milo Lane outside Opelousas.
Sheriff’s office investigators determined the 17-year-old suspect passed the residence repeatedly in a dark colored vehicle with distinguishing features before the shooting. The teen then walked from Milo Lane onto the victim’s property and knocked repeatedly on the door.
The teen initially fired once when the door opened, followed by a series of rapid shots. The suspect then fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Search warrants for two cell phones used by the teen placed the devices on Milo Lane the night of the shooting. In December, an arrest warrant was issued for the 17-year-old for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested on April 5 on the four charges and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, the sheriff’s office said.