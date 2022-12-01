An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a handgun from a police unit in St. Landry Parish.
The theft happened on Nov. 24. An officer from an agency outside St. Landry Parish reported his vehicle was burglarized and his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was stolen from his marked patrol unit, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
On Monday, the Opelousas Police Department shared information officers gathered about the gun’s location with narcotics detectives. Detectives located and seized the gun and determined 18-year-old Braylon Jones of Opelousas and a juvenile had stolen the weapon from the officer’s unit, the sheriff said.
Jones was arrested on a count of simple burglary in the case. On the same day, Jones was arrested on separate burglary and related counts by the Opelousas Police Department, booking logs show.
Guidroz cautioned vehicle owners not to leave valuables like weapons, wallets, purses, electronics or other items in their vehicles.
Anyone with information about illegal or stolen weapons is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office hotline at 337-948-0970 or 337-948-1030. All calls will be kept confidential, he said.