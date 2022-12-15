A 16-year-old boy was arrested in a fatal Wednesday shooting in Breaux Bridge.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call about a deceased man found outside a home in the 1100 block of the I-10 Frontage Road in Breaux Bridge around 3:07 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Lochlan Harman, dead from a single gunshot wound, agency spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy on a count of second-degree murder and a count of obstruction of justice in the case early Thursday morning, she said.