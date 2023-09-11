Three Texas men have been arrested in a shooting on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
On Aug. 27, a man was shot by occupants in another vehicle while driving westbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 92. A witness provided a description of the suspect vehicle to police. Law enforcement officers in Vidor, Texas located the vehicle and during a traffic stop located multiple firearms, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Detectives traveled to Vidor, Texas and determined enough probable cause existed to arrest the three suspects for the I-10 shooting.
The suspects – 47-year-old Clyde Clark of Houston, 45-year-old Royal Hill of Houston and 54-year-old Kelin Harris of Missouri City, Texas – were each arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of assault by drive-by shooting and a count of illegal use of weapons.
The three suspects were transported to Louisiana and were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.