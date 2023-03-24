Three young men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting, according to Eunice Police.
A 17-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges and a 15-year-old has been charged with principal to first-degree murder. Leroy Freeman, III, 21, of Eunice, has also been charged with principal to first-degree murder.
Police said 42-year-old Carl J. Vigers died from his injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon. Vigers was standing outside an apartment complex near East Maple Avenue and South Beulah when he was shot, police said.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The investigation is still active, police said.
Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef has extended a citywide curfew for minors from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. It started Thursday and will continue until further notice.