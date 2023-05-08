Three people were injured in a Sunday evening shooting in Heymann Park in Lafayette.
Lafayette police officers responded to a disturbance call about suspects being armed with guns at Heymann Park around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the park in the 1500 block of South Orange Street, they heard gunshots coming from within the park. Three people were struck by gunfire, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
A 17-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 35-year-old man suffered critical injuries, she said.
It was unclear Sunday night who fired the shots. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS, Green said.