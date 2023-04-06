Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with March bomb threats at two St. Martin Parish Parish high schools, the sheriff’s office said.
Two of the threats were made at Cecilia High School on March 1 and March 14 and a third threat was made at Breaux Bridge High School on March 14. The three threats are unrelated, and all were made through writings on bathroom walls at the schools, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
The high schools’ school resource officers investigated the threats and secured warrants for the three teens. Each of the teens was arrested on one count each of communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property and false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response, the release said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on March 3 in connection with the March 1 threat at Cecilia High School, a 17-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the March 14 threat at Cecilia High School and another 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with the March 14 threat at Breaux Bridge High, Higgins said.
The teenagers were booked on the charges and then released to the custody of their parents or legal guardian.