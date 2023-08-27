Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that involved law enforcement and resulted in the death of a suspect.
Early Sunday morning, the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Gum Island Road and LA Hwy 108 in Calcasieu Parish.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Sulphur Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vinton Police Department were involved in a pursuit Saturday night following a traffic stop. During and at the end of the pursuit, an exchange of gunfire occurred. The person being pursued was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. At least one officer sustained injuries.
Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 337-304-3994.