A federal judge scheduled a February trial for a former St. Thomas More assistant coach who is facing three child sex crime charges.
Angel Cardona's trial is slated to start February 20 in Lafayette, Magistrate Judge David Ayo ruled on Thursday.
Cardona is facing two federal counts of attempted production of child pornography and one federal count of using a facility to cause a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Cardona was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. The indictment alleges the attempted child pornography charges stemmed from incidents on July 11 and July 13, and the use of a facility for criminal sexual activity occurred from June 6 to July 24.
Cardona waived a detention hearing after his initial July arrest and remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office without bond.
The educator previously worked in East Jefferson Parish and was hired by St. Thomas More in Lafayette after the end of the 2022-2023 school year as a coach and educator. An archival search of the school’s website showed an Angel Cardona was listed as a world languages instructor but later removed.
The school announced in an email to parents that a teacher hired for the upcoming school year had been arrested by federal authorities but did not name Cardona or elaborate on the nature of the investigation. School leaders said they were “not at liberty to discuss the details” but said the educator had passed all background checks during the hiring process.
Cardona is the second St. Thomas More educator arrested during a federal child sex crimes investigation this year. Jacob de la Paz, a former coach and math teacher, was arrested and later indicted after a video circulated online allegedly showing him request that a minor he was tutoring send him a sexual video.
A trial date in de la Paz’s case was originally set for September but it was continued. A new date has not yet been set.