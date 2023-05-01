State troopers are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on La. 93 that killed a Sunset man on Sunday.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Randy Thibodeaux, 59, of Sunset, was bicycling in the 2600 block of La. 93 near Wild Rose Road when he was struck by a gray colored two-door Honda Accord, model year between 2013 and 2015, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The 59-year-old was thrown from his bicycle and the driver fled the scene. Thibodeaux was later discovered in a ditch by a family member who had been searching for the Sunset man since he was last seen Friday night, Gossen said.
Thibodeaux was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was collected.
The suspect vehicle is missing its right side mirror and should be damaged on its right side. Anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the involved driver is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337) 262-5880 or their local law enforcement agency, Gossen said.