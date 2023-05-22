A Texas 18-wheeler driver was killed after crashing into an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 49 on Saturday.
The man, 57-year-old Mariano Gonzalez of Pharr, Texas, was driving north on I-49 just before East Butcher Switch Road when he collided with an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
Gonzalez lost control of the big rig and ran off the roadway, after which the truck came to a rest on the service road at 3100 NW Evangeline Thruway. Gonzalez died as a result of the crash, the department said.
The crash remains under investigation.