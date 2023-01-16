Lafayette police on Monday were investigating a train-truck collision that caused no reported injuries but affected traffic near a major intersection.
In an issued statement, police said the driver of an 18-wheeler attempted to cross railroad tracks in the 700 block of East Verot School Road while the crossing guards were descending. When the truck and crossing guards collided, police said, the guards stuck to the truck. The collision occurred around 7:01 a.m.
“The 18-wheeler was unable to make it fully across before the train collided with it,” police said.
Police were asking drivers to seek an alternate route as the investigation continued Monday.