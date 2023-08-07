Two Acadiana men were killed after the vehicle they were driving in ran off the road and overturned in Iberia Parish early Monday.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on La. 182 near LSU Bridge Road in the Jeanerette area.
Robert Curry, 51, of Jeanerette, and 50-year-old Randall Benedietto of Morgan City were traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 at a high speed when the truck ran off the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and the vehicle overturned, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Both men were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
While the pickup truck is registered to Benedietto, which man was driving at the time of the crash remains under investigation. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both Curry and Benedietto for analysis, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.