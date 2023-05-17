Two Calcasieu Parish teens escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville and remain on the run late Wednesday afternoon.
The two juveniles, boys ages 16 and 17, escaped from the facility at 1815 Terrace Highway in St. Martinville around 12:40 p.m, the Office of Juvenile Justice said in a statement. The teens’ identities were not released to the media, though notifications were made to area law enforcement, OJJ said.
Agents secured the other teens at the facility after the escape was discovered. Anyone with information about the teens is asked to call local law enforcement or OJJ agents at 225-963-2753, the statement said.
The two juveniles remained at large as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.