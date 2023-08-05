Two people were killed in two car crashes over the past week, according to Louisiana State Police.
On July 29, 14-year-old Jaci Guidry died after Justin Lee Faulk, 22, drove into a ditch and overturned a vehicle in Vermillion Parish, state police said. Guidry was one of three passengers in the car.
Faulk, Guidry and the two other passengers were found not wearing seatbelts, police said. Faulk was booked with the following charges: DWI second offense, first degree negligent injuring (three counts), careless operation, no seatbelt and expired motor vehicle inspection.
Hospital staff informed state police that Guidry succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash on Friday. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges for Faulk are pending, police said.
A 36-year-old driver also died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in St. Martin Parish.
Kerri Lynn Barras died after crashing into another car head-on. Barras was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office, State Police said.
This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.