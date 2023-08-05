Two people died after a home caught on fire on Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista Saturday morning.
St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene at 8 a.m. The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, Berwick Fire Department, Patterson Fire Department, Amelia Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The fire was extinguished and two people were found dead inside the home, according to police. One person outside the home was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.
This fire is currently under investigation.