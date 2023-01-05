Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 at Lawrence Road.
Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette were killed.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed Foster was driving a 2019 Ford F250 south on U.S. 167 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the F250 rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, also traveling south on U.S. 167. After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and overturned. Landry was a passenger in the F250.
Foster and his passenger, Landry, were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. The three occupants of the Tahoe were all unrestrained as well. All three were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.