A law enforcement officer and an unidentified person were killed in a Ville Platte shooting Monday night, according to the Louisiana State Police. Another person was wounded.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of West Beauregard Street shortly after 8:30 p.m., state police said.
While the details are still under investigation, police said one officer was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. At least two other people were transported to a hospital with critical injuries, one who died later.
Anyone with information, pictures or video footage is urged to contact state police at 337-332-8080. Tips can also be anonymously reported through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system or at 1-800-434-8007.